Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of June 2022, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Samantha Chartier, Hiawatha-----Driving While Suspended $100.00, Diversion Fee $200.00
Corey Lowe, St Joseph, MO----No Driver’s License $75.00, Speeding 36/20 $93.00
Devin Roberts, Forest City, MO-----Disorderly Conduct $100.00
Savannah Saulenas, Hiawatha----Transport Open Container $150.00
Sondra Selle, Hiawatha----Driving While Suspended, Court Cost Only
Javon Henderson, Hiawatha---Domestic Battery, Diversion Fee $250.00
Manuel Flores, Hiawatha---Driving While Suspended $250.00, Criminal Deprivation $100.00, Domestic Battery $150.00, Interference with Leo $150.00
Daniel Tallent, Hiawatha---Unlawful Operation of Golf Cart $75.00
