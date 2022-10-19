Quite simply, it states "Welcome to Hiawatha, Kansas."
But the meaning behind these simple words is expressed in each letter. This is exactly what the owners of the old Maple Lanes Bowling Alley building wanted with the new mural that was finished this week by 5 artists that hail from as far away as Los Angeles and Arkansas, but have settled in the Kansas City area.
Wendy and Andy Pederson purchased the building earlier this year and have been working on renovating it.
Andy Pederson said that while the purpose of the building for his family - or company Pederson Seed - remains undetermined, he didn't just want a brown wall on the south side of the building welcoming visitors to town.
"We have family out in Clay Center and saw some of the murals these guys painted out there," he said. "They call this type of mural a postcard."
Andy said photos that represent the town or the area are embedded in the words and so he and Wendy wanted that representation.
"They asked us for 7 to 10 words, about what we thought about Hiawatha," Wendy said.
The couple - who own Pederson Seed - added that an agriculture image was a definite must for this area of Northeast Kansas, so two letters reflect this. They wanted to represent the maple leaves, Hiawatha's Halloween Frolic, the Midwest and much more.
The "H" pays homage to Theodore Korthanke and his beloved maple trees - which around a century after he planted the very first one, the colorful leave have become the symbol of Hiawatha.
The "I" displays the iconic 1800s Clock Tower building and the "A" shows part of an American flag. The "W" is a glimpse of the Midwest with an impressive buffalo and the next "A" shows a soybean field - which many are in the middle of being harvested currently.
As October is Hiawatha's month to shine, the Pedersons agreed that at least one letter needed to honor the more than century-year-old Halloween Frolic. Wendy said at first they toyed with an image of trick-or-treaters for the "T," but then the artists came up with the jack o'lanterns.
"We loved it!" she said.
The last "H" is of course a tractor.
"It had to be a John Deere or a Case," Pederson said emphatically.
The mural artists settled on the green and yellow model.
The final "A" is a tribute to the National Guard 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, based in Hiawatha and currently deployed.
Top Videos
The artists hail from as far away as Los Angeles, Arkansas and Louisiana but have settled mostly around the Kansas City area and collaborate under the name Early Bird Media LLC.
In a visit on a chilly Tuesday afternoon, the artists - who are staying at a local hotel while working on the Pederson mural - talked with the Hiawatha World about the mural, their experience and about Hiawatha.
Michael Trujillo, who originally comes from LA, said the artists met through the art and mural world to begin working together. David Bonilla is also from LA, Quinn Vraspier is from Kansas City, Whitney Kerr is from Kansas City and Chase Hunter comes from Arkansas.
Trujillo said he has been working as a freelance artist for nearly 8 years. He moved to Kansas City and started working on murals with artists brought together by mutual friends and connections in the art world.
Chase Hunter and Whitney Kerr met in art school in Memphis and from there found their way to meet up with Trujillo.
"The mural world is a very tight knit community," Kerr said, noting a big job he was most proud of consisted of three murals in Clay Center that included an 80-foot silo that was 7,000 square feet. "We painted for 7 days with 6 dudes. And that brought us here."
Kerr said the Clay Center murals were funded privately through a Clay Center man.
"He saw it come to life and then a short time later he passed away," Kerr said.
The group also completed 10 murals in St. Louis, Mo., earlier this year.
The group started on the Pederson Mural on Monday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday painted on the final touches, with their artists' signatures. They won't be leaving town just yet - catch them in action on the east side of the building at 9th and Oregon streets. Rumor is, they will be back in the spring to work on a mural in Robinson.
All hailing from much larger cities, the five artists say they love being in Hiawatha. They have studied local history and lore while they have been here and have enjoyed time with the Pederson family while hitting all of the local restaurants, where they have met many new friends. The guys laughed over a visit the evening before to Kirkwoods in Highland where they met a group of South African farmers, who showed them a new way to take tequila shots.
"We just love these guys, they have been so great to work with and are so much fun," Wendy Pederson said.
Andy said he and his wife wanted to give something back to Hiawatha!
"We have felt so blessed with the way Hiawatha welcomed us when we came here," Andy said. "Now it's been 30 years and it's home."
He said they purchased the old Maple Lanes Bowling Alley and know that it was a place that served the community for many decades, holding many memories. He said they don't know what they will do with the building yet.
"Right now it's a blank canvas, just like this wall was," he said. "We hope when it's done, it will be something the community will be excited about and this mural is a start."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.