Quite simply, it states "Welcome to Hiawatha, Kansas."

But the meaning behind these simple words is expressed in each letter. This is exactly what the owners of the old Maple Lanes Bowling Alley building wanted with the new mural that was finished this week by 5 artists that hail from as far away as Los Angeles and Arkansas, but have settled in the Kansas City area.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.