When you search the name for Auctor Trevel on Amazon you could find 10 works of poetry, comedy and horror that date back to 2012.
Or you can find him on the new web series Dead Legion, which premiered on Amazon Prime Jan. 13.
Some people around the Hiawatha area might know him as Kris Miller, a 2005 graduate of Hiawatha High School. After attending Highland Community College, he earned a Bachelor of Science in engineering from Peru State in 2009 and in 2013 earned a Masters in Written Communication from Missouri Western University. He served as a graduate teaching assistant at Missouri Western and HCC.
Miller works locally at Morrill Public Library, where he leads creative writing lectures through one of the new programs there. He also works at Vintage Park and is an editor/proofreader at Quillwizard Editing Services.
So that’s Kris Miller by day. When he is writing or acting, he identifies as Auctor Trevel — a pseudonym he felt that stood out.
Trevel has a passion for writing. Above that, he has a passion for writing a combination of horror and comedy pieces that he self-publishes on Amazon.
“I’ve always dreamed of being a writer since I started reading chapter books,” Trevel said, noting he had some pieces published in college magazines in 2009. In 2012, he started self-publishing through Amazon and a few other outlets, including Fictionate and Wattpad.
Most of his works are found on eEdition, however he has a couple print editions out of his total 10 published works.
While self-publishing can be tedious, Trevel said it gives the author the opportunity to be the seller and the marketer.
“In self-publishing you wear multiple hats,” he said.
Trevel also creates his own covers and while Amazon provides many opportunities for artwork for covers, he said he likes to be as original as possible.
Many of his works are several short stories — or “flash fiction” as Trevel terms it in the genre of urban fantasy — along with some works of poetry.
He talked about his first published piece — The Mazes Amulet: An Urban Fantasy Novella. Trevel said the plot centers around a terminally ill shop owner and there is magic involved.
“It’s definitely the one I am the most proud of,” he said. “It’s dark and gritty, but definitely has heart.”
His latest release is came out in December and can be found on Amazon called The Blood Red Snowman. He has three books of poetry — the first called Poison Romance. He also has a two-book series called 1 page of Misery.
Authors that Trevel looks up to include R.L. Stine of the Goosebumps series, HP Lovecraft and Alan Moore, a comic video game director.
Trevel also recently expanded to appearing in a supporting role in Dead Legion in a St. Joseph, Mo., based web series that was released Jan. 13 on Amazon Prime. He said the series is a comedy-horror based story about surviving — and attempting to save the world from — a zombie apocalypse. He said filming started with NT Films in 2020 in the St. Joseph to Kansas City area.
“I’ve had stage experiences before but this is my first experience with filming,” he said. “I’m a guy in a lab coat and that’s all I’m going to say.”
Trevel is excited about an author event in the works at the library for this spring, along with continuing to work on some new projects, including for Indelible Prose.
“I don’t want to give out any spoilers, he said.
Trevel has some tips to other people who want to publish.
“If you have something you want to write or publish, just go for it,” he said. “If you want to self-publish, there is never a better time. Print by demand is big now.”
Find Trevel’s works on Amazon.com or follow him on Facebook at One Page of Misery.
