Hiawatha Nutrition celebrated a ribbon cutting and grand opening Saturday with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
New owners Winter Schaber and Harley Madere are excited to announce new hours at the downtown location.
Schaber said she started becoming interested in Herbalife and the business as a frequent customer of Brillows Nutrition in Falls City and “fell in love with the products.”
Shortly after that, she was offered the position to manage the Hiawatha Nutrition location. During the first few months, Schaber said she met Madere, who was a regular customer and she offered her a position at the shop.
“The plan was to always own Hiawatha Nutrition and when I was offered the chance to buy it, I offered Harley a full time position and she became my business partner!” Schaber said.
Hiawatha Nutrition offers nutritional products through Herbalife. Loaded Teas provide energy and boost metabolism and Schaber said they are great for pre-workouts or to start a busy day.
“They help you stay focused and keep you hydrated,” she said.
Hiawatha Nutrition also offers protein iced and now hot coffee, which provide energy and are meal replacements, and packed with protein and minerals. Schaber said they pair great with a loaded tea and are great for a grab-and-go breakfast. They also offer protein balls, Herbalife pie cups and yogurt parfaits.
“All healthy of course,” she said. “We strive to keep everything as healthy as possible.”
Hiawatha Nutrition is also offering hours of 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. As a trial run, this week Hiawatha Nutrition is lengthening those hours to stay open until 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Schaber said they hope to have enough customers to keep those hours, however there is a possibility of a change after this week.
Hiawatha Nutrition offers a Facebook that customers can follow for daily, weekly and monthly deals and they hope to have a website, Instagram, Snapchat and Tik-Tok soon! They also hope to expand their options for pay – such as Cashapp, Applepay and Venmo.
Hiawatha Nutrition is located at 510 Oregon and the phone number is 785 740 8327 – they will soon have a text-to-order option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.