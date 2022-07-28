Two Hiawatha police officers were recognized for their years of service at Monday night's Hiawatha City Commission meeting.
Police Chief Mickey Gruber said Officer Janet Jeffery and Officer Justin Keller both received Years of Service Awards for their continued commitment to making a positive difference in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.