A Hiawatha organization has been awarded a grant from the Tower Foundation to support mental health services, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

Kanza Mental Health and Guidance Center was awarded $22,750 to assist with the transition to and/or implementation of requirements for the new designation of being a certified community behavioral health clinic (CCBHC). The CCBHC model is being implemented in Kansas and will provide more resources to participating clinics and improve the care the clinics are able to provide to Kansas citizens.

