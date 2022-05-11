Two Hiawatha organizations are using funds obtained through the Hiawatha Community Foundation for "pride" projects.
The first project is with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, who already have a Hometown Pride project in the works with fiberglass maple leafs to place around town.
HCVB Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said the Chamber has a Hometown Pride Committee that is creating fiberglass maple leaves to "blow" throughout town and look at what Hiawatha has to offer in the way of its history, the arts, businesses and more.
Chamber officials said the committee is dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for visitors from far and wide as well as a sense of pride for our local community.
The first leaf has been sponsored with funds from last year's Give Back to Move Foward Match Days and the prototype is on it's way. Chamber officials are looking at ways of funding additional maple leaves to place throughout town, celebrating Hiawatha, its businesses, organizations, individuals and more.
"Having these strategically placed throughout town at different places of interest, will help locals learn more about their area and history as well as draw in individuals from outside our community to learn why Hiawatha is a place to 'Fall in Love With,'" according to the mission statement on the Hiawatha Community Foundation's website www.givebacktomoveforward.com - which has been set up for the Match Day events over Memorial Weekend.
Each leaf costs approximately $2,000 and Chamber officials said they hope that families, businesses and organizations will also help to purchase leaves to help celebrate Hiawatha, the Beautiful City of Maples.
The Chamber and the Historical Society are just two of 31 funds being facilitated by the Hiawatha Community Foundation for this year's event.
Another pride of the Hiawatha community is the Brown County Historical Society's Ag Museum. The Historical Society also has a fund being facilitated with the Hiawatha Community Foundation and is utilizing funds raised to restore, maintain and improve Windmill Lane. The fundraising project will include maintaining the wind chargers as well as a variety of windmill maintenance projects including blade restoration and repair.
On the agenda for this coming year for the Historical Society is the addition of a building to house a collection of 41 additional windmills that are being donated. Windmill Lane is an attraction that can be seen from U.S. 36 Highway and attracts hundreds of visitors to Hiawatha every year.
Brown County Historical Society representatives say they strive to make each museum a place for visitors to stop, rest and enjoy all the features and treasures found within the museums.
Information on these fund and others can be found at the website www.givebacktomoveforward.com. That website will also offer a donation site the weekend of the Match Days and a leaderboard that will keep track of donations for people to see.
Donations can also be made in person at the event, which this year will feature a reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 and an all-day donation event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 at the Fisher Center.
Anyone wanting information about the Hiawatha Community Foundation can go to the website at www.hiawathacf.org or call 785-740-4423 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.