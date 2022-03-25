Hiawatha police officers presented on advanced forensics tools at last Saturday’s Regional Expo at the Fisher Center.
The KNZA Regional Expo is always an exciting local event, with vendors and presentations. This year the Expo hosted a presentation by Hiawatha Police Department members Investigator Mickey Gruber and Officer Dugan Shoemaker, who gave their demonstration on advanced forensic tools.
Gruber has been training with the National Computer Forensics Institute since 2015, while Shoemaker has been receiving NCFI training for over a year. The program is operated by the United States Secret Service for state and local law enforcement agencies. Gruber and Shoemaker are both members of the KC USSS Electronic and Financial Crimes Task Force.
“This partnership has assisted the police department in building valuable digital forensic capabilities,” said Shoemaker, adding that the NCFI and the USSS have provided the department with hundreds of hours of training with digital forensics experts from around the world. “The training and equipment are free to our department and we utilize the education and forensics tools to improve our investigations as well as to assist any and all law enforcement agencies who request assistance.”
Shoemaker displayed and explained the uses of several pieces of equipment during the presentation, including soldering devices, which can be utilized to repair devices in order to obtain a data extraction, or to extract data by connecting to points inside a device. A Ramsey Box and a TD2 duplicator were also on display. The Ramsey Box is an RF shield that ensures a device cannot connect to networks, while the TD2 is a duplicator for imaging drives, or wiping data off of devices for sterile storage of evidence.
“Without the USSS and NCFI, we would not have immediate access to such valuable software and hardware and other forensic tools,” said Officer Shoemaker.
The digital forensics training that HPD officers have undergone is just one way that the department is keeping up with the ever-evolving world of criminal justice.
