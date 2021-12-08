Dr. Julie Rosa and Dr. Pete Rosa were recognized at the 41st Annual Family Medicine Winter Symposium on Dec. 3, held by the University of Kansas School of Medicine – Wichita, for being outstanding clinicians, teachers, and role models.
Each year the Department of Family and Community Medicine at KUSM–Wichita recognizes an outstanding volunteer faculty member who teaches medical students in Wichita or rural Kansas. According to Rick Kellerman, MD, professor and chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine, both physicians received outstanding evaluations from students about their teaching and Amberwell Hiawatha has become a favorite rural rotation site for medical students.
“They are an outstanding team and have been leaders in the Hiawatha medical community,” says Dr. Kellerman. Several students shared feedback as well:
“Dr. Julie is known for challenging her medical students to learn and improve their skills as clinicians and be the best physicians they can possibly be.”
“Dr. Pete is known to be a highly skilled, thoughtful, yet unassuming physician who has that hard-to-quantify but you-know-it-when-you-see-it ‘good bedside manner.’”
The selection committee noted the impact Dr. Pete Rosa and Dr. Julie Rosa have had on high school and college students from Hiawatha. “They are enthusiastic community physician role models,” said Dr. Kellerman. “They have inspired a generation of Hiawatha high school students to pursue a variety of professional careers in health care, many of whom are now (or were) medical students and resident-physicians at KUSM-Wichita.”
Both Dr. Pete Rosa and Dr. Julie Rosa were medical students at KUSM-Wichita and completed their postgraduate training at the KUSM-Wichita Family Medicine Residency Program at Smoky Hill – Salina. As clinical assistant professors at KUSM-Wichita and primary care providers at Amberwell Hiawatha, Dr. Pete Rosa and Dr. Julie Rosa have helped attract new talent to Amberwell Hiawatha through their influence on the next generation of medical students.
Amberwell Hiawatha, formerly known as Hiawatha Community Hospital, has been providing local healthcare for the Hiawatha, Kansas, community since 1951 and has been an affiliate with Amberwell Health since March 2021. Amberwell Hiawatha is a complete care location offering primary care and maternal care services, inpatient care, outpatient services, general and orthopedic surgical care, and emergency care services.
