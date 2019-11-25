Hiawatha Police Captain and part time Nemaha County Sheriff Deputy Dennis Entrikin (R) has formally filed his candidacy for Brown County Sheriff.
The position is currently held by John Merchant. The Primary Election is Aug. 4, 2020, and the General Election is Nov. 3, 2020. Filing deadline is June 1, 2020.
“As Sheriff, my goals for the Brown County Sheriff’s Office will be clear," Entrikin said. "With my leadership, experience, and skill, I will seek out every opportunity to strengthen community relations and connect residents with the valuable resources Brown County has to offer. Furthermore, I will work diligently to provide tools and training for local law enforcement agencies so they will continuously and successfully exceed professional standards.”
Entrikin began his career by serving in the Kansas Army National Guard and currently has 17 years of certified law enforcement experience. He is a field training officer, internal affairs investigator, and has attended the Kansas Police Administrators training. He has multiple investigation instructor certificates including domestic violence, hate crimes, and domestic terrorism. He is also a certified NRA firearms trainer for law enforcement and civilians.
Entrikin said he is grateful for the support of family and friends who have encouraged him to run for Brown County Sheriff. He grew up in Horton and attended Horton High School. Dennis and his wife, Amy, live with their family in rural Hiawatha. They attend the United Methodist Church in Horton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.