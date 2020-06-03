Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore announced Wednesday that Hiawatha Police and USD 415 School District was the recipient of $125,000 as part of a nationwide grant.
On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister announced grants for law enforcement agencies in Kansas to hire officers. The Kansas grants are part of nearly $400 million nationwide for law enforcement hiring announced today by the Department of Justice.
“These grants put the money where it is needed – on the streets,” McAllister said. “Kansans will be safer because of this federal spending.”
As a result of the Federal COPS Hiring Grant, the City of Hiawatha and USD 415, received $125,000 as part of a matching funds grant applied for earlier this year. This grant was written to allow the Hiawatha Police Department to place a School Resource Officer (SRO) into the USD 415 district.
"I am honored to be in partnership with our schools, in my 8 years here, we have always worked seamlessly with all of the schools in USD 415 and this is simply another way that we can further our partnership," Chief Defore said. "If both the USD 415 Board of Education and the City of Hiawatha Commission approve accepting the grant, the intention is to have an SRO in the schools by the beginning of this next school year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.