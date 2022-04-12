The Hiawatha Police Department was among 35 law enforcement agencies who received AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Awards for 2021.
The 35 agencies included 26 police departments and nine sheriff offices and the award was based on their work in 2021 to keep roadways in their cities and counties safe through a variety of initiatives and programs.
The Hiawatha Police Department received the Gold Award for their work. The awards have been presented annually since 2011 by AAA Kansas to community law enforcement agencies for their efforts to successfully and cost-effectively foster and improve local traffic safety.
The agencies are scored and recognized for their efforts in multiple categories, including education, emergency medical response, enforcement, and traffic engineering collaborations and solutions.
“AAA Kansas salutes these 35 dedicated law enforcement partners for their commitment, hard work, and, in many cases, creative community engagement, in delivering effective and successful traffic safety programs. Our roadways are safer because of them,” said Shawn Steward, Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA Kansas. “Our police departments and sheriff’s offices in Kansas do an excellent job of keeping motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians safe in their communities.”
The honored law enforcement agencies will be recognized by AAA Kansas with award plaques being presented to the police chiefs and sheriffs in their communities in the coming weeks and months.
