Hiawatha Police investigating theft

Sep 1, 2022

At approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, the Hiawatha Police Department received a theft report of a catalytic converter from a pick-up truck in the 700 block of North First.

The theft occurred sometime during the overnight hours. The investigation is continuing. If you have any information, contact the Hiawatha Police Department at 785-742-2156.

The Hiawatha Police Department would like to remind the community to report suspicious activity to the Police Department or to our partners at Brown County Dispatch at (785) 742-7125.
