Hiawatha Police served a search warrant in Hiawatha pertaining to possible sexual exploitation of a child.
According to a press release from Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore, his officers served a search warrant on Saturday in the 500 block of Iowa Street.
According to the press release, this warrant was obtained following investigations by the Hiawatha Police Department which was triggered by a suspicious activity report made by the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
Chief Defore stated that during the service of the warrant, officers seized electronics, hard drives, computers, and other data storage devices, which were believed to have been used for the sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 14 years.
"This case remains under investigation," he continued. "Once the investigation is complete, reports will be submitted to the Brown County Attorney’s Office for review of potential charges."
The Hiawatha Police Department and Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill are affiliate members of the Sedgewick County, Kansas ICAC Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.