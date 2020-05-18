05/11/20 thru 05/17/20
Monday, May 11
10:15am officers took a criminal trespass report in the 900blk Miami
6:39pm officers responded to a theft call in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
Tuesday, May 12
4:00pm officers worked on child in need of care in the 600blk Hiawatha
10:40pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
Wednesday, May 13
1:00pm officers responded to the 2000blk Iowa for a found property report
Thursday, May 14
10:59pm officers responded to the 400blk Cheyenne for a harassment call
Friday, May 15
10:28am officers responded to the 700blk Pottawatomie for a Harassment report
3:32pm officers responded to the 800blk N 8th for a scam report
Sunday, May 17
Battery 8:28pm officers responded to a domestic battery in the 500blk S. 7th
