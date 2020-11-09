Hiawatha Police

Monday, Nov. 2
9:59am officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 300blk Utah
11:17am officers responded to a report of agg. Battery in the 200blk Lodge Rd.
6:20pm officers responded to an animal complaint in the 200blk 7th
Tuesday, Nov. 3
1:30am officers arrested Samuel Sanchez, 20yrs, Rosenburg, TX for transporting Open container, and driving on suspended DL
1:12pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the area of 1st and Iowa
1:37pm officers completed a theft report in the 40-0blk Oregon
Thursday, Nov. 5
1:35pm officers were dispatched to the 700blk Hopi for a private property accident
Saturday, Nov. 6
1:37pm officers responded to the 700blk Hopi Dr. for a non-injury accident
Sunday, Nov. 7
5:56pm officers responded to the 1100blk Kickapoo for a phone harassment report.
10:09pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200blk N 1st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.