Hiawatha Police

Joey May

Oct 6, 2022

09/26/2022-10/02/2022

Tuesday, Sept. 27
100 Shawnee Daniel Dutch Sines cited for no proof of insurance

Wednesday, Sept. 28
500 Kansas Found Property
710 N. 4th Street Battery Juveniles forwarded to the county attorney
101 E. Miami Found Property
714 Iowa Misc. Report

Thursday, Sept. 29
600 Redhawk Misc. Report

Friday, Sept. 30
413 Oregon Harassment report
400 S. 12th St. Theft
