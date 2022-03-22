Hiawatha Police

03/14/2022 – 03/20/2022
Monday, March 14
1812 Oregon Street Officer took a theft report
413 Oregon Street Officer assisted outside agency on criminal investigation
701 Hopi Drive Officer took a two-vehicle non-injury accident report
Tuesday, March 15
406 N. 1st Street Officer took a report of a past domestic dispute
415 Cheyenne Apt 2 Officer took a harassment report from a victim
Wednesday, March 16
210 Cherokee St. Welfare check requested and completed with report
505 N. 6th Street Three vehicle accident report taken. One vehicle struck two parked vehicles
Thursday, March 17
915 S 1st Street Verbal dispute report taken
709 Utah Street Stephen D. Cadue arrested on Hiawatha Municipal warrant
715 Pottawatomie St Criminal use of a financial card report
415 Cheyenne St.#2 Reported Burglary / Theft
Friday, March 18
413 Oregon Street Misc. report created
110 S 12th Street Jonathan Lee Hunt arrested for probation violation
714 Iowa Street Outside Agency Assist report assisted Brown County with Search warrant
709 Utah Street Kevin Smith arrested on Hiawatha Municipal warrant
714 Iowa Street Unattended dog secured at the humane society
900 S. 7th Street Connor A. Barnes cited for defective tail lamp and for
Misdemeanor unlawful acts w vehicle registration
Saturday, March 20
100 Miami Street Chris M. Lehmkuhl arrested for DUI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.