Hiawatha Police

03/14/2022 – 03/20/2022

Monday, March 14

1812 Oregon Street Officer took a theft report

413 Oregon Street Officer assisted outside agency on criminal investigation

701 Hopi Drive Officer took a two-vehicle non-injury accident report

Tuesday, March 15

406 N. 1st Street Officer took a report of a past domestic dispute

415 Cheyenne Apt 2 Officer took a harassment report from a victim

Wednesday, March 16

210 Cherokee St. Welfare check requested and completed with report

505 N. 6th Street Three vehicle accident report taken. One vehicle struck two parked vehicles

Thursday, March 17

915 S 1st Street Verbal dispute report taken

709 Utah Street Stephen D. Cadue arrested on Hiawatha Municipal warrant

715 Pottawatomie St Criminal use of a financial card report

415 Cheyenne St.#2 Reported Burglary / Theft

Friday, March 18

413 Oregon Street Misc. report created

110 S 12th Street Jonathan Lee Hunt arrested for probation violation

714 Iowa Street Outside Agency Assist report assisted Brown County with Search warrant

709 Utah Street Kevin Smith arrested on Hiawatha Municipal warrant

714 Iowa Street Unattended dog secured at the humane society

900 S. 7th Street Connor A. Barnes cited for defective tail lamp and for

Misdemeanor unlawful acts w vehicle registration

Saturday, March 20

100 Miami Street Chris M. Lehmkuhl arrested for DUI

