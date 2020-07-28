Monday, July 13
12:47pm officers took a report of an animal at large in the 1100blk Kickapoo
Tuesday, July 14
8:00am officers took a juvenile sexual offence report (case is still under investigation)
10:52am officers responded to 400 Delaware for a verbal domestic Disturbance
Wednesday, July 15
9:55am officers investigated a Child in Need of Care in the 400blk Oregon
11:26am officers investigated a forgery in the 1100blk Miami St.
Thursday, July 16
9:28am officers investigated a theft in the 400blk Oregon
3:49pm officers worked an injury accident in the 900blk S 1st.
Friday, July 17
5:05pm officers were dispatched to a non-injury accident in the 1200blk Oregon
Sunday, July 19
6:16pm officers worked a domestic battery and criminal damage in the 200blk Kansas
Monday, July 20
3:36pm officers took a theft report in the 100blk S 12th no suspects at this time
6:54pm officers took an animal call in the 1100blk Kickapoo
100blk S. 12th officers arrested Marie E. Schler, 56yrs of Hiawatha on a warrant
Wednesday, July 22
12:30pm officers took a burglary report in the 100blk S. 12th, suspects unknown
3:20pm officers responded to a domestic battery in the 1100blk Kickapoo
Thursday, July 23
3:48pm officers responded to the 700blk Hopi Dr for a theft report
10:58pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100blk of Kickapoo
Friday, July 24
5:15am officers arrested Donald Garrison Jr, 38yrs, city, for domestic battery
2:19pm officers responded to the 700blk of Hopi drive for a theft
3:31pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 700 blk Iowa.
6:13pm officers responded to a domestic battery in the 900blk Shawnee
Sunday, July 26
7:27pm officers responded to the 700blk Hopi drive for a theft report
