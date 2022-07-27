Hiawatha Police

07/18/2022-07/24/2022
Monday, July 18
109 Oregon Street Animal Call
101 Oregon Street Report of Domestic Battery
Tuesday, July 19
1001 S. 1st Street Non-Injury Accident
1400 N. 1st Street Identity Theft
430 Oregon Street Theft
1102 Kickapoo Street Criminal Damage to Property
200 N. 1st Street Disorderly Conduct
Wednesday, July 20
805 S. Morrill Ave. Burglary / Theft
1000 S. 7th Street Scam
715 Oregon Street Non-Injury Accident
Thursday, July 21
413 Oregon Street Outside Agency Assist
714 Iowa Street Outside Agency Assist
711 Iowa Street Outside Agency Assist
Friday, July 22
300 Utah Street Non-Injury Accident
613 Utah Street Non-Injury Accident
415 Cheyenne Hit & Run Gregory G. Phillips Charged with Leaving the scene and Failure to Report Accident
Saturday, July 23
310 S. 3rd Street Runaway Juvenile
611 N. 3rd Street Criminal Trespass
600 Redhawk Drive Reckless Driving
1200 Oregon Street No Proof of Insurance
Sunday, July 24
108 Delaware Street Animal Call
