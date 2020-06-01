05/25/20 thru 05/31/20
Monday, May 25
12:16pm officers responded to a theft in the 200blk N 11th. Hiawatha
1:10pm officers responded to the 300blk Utah for a criminal damage to property
Tuesday, May 26
12:10pm officers responded to the 1000blk. N 4th for a burglary and theft call.
12:55pm officers responded to the 400blk Hiawatha for a burglary and theft call.
2:28pm officers responded to the 600block Delaware for a burglary and theft call.
Wednesday, May 27
9:16am officers responded to the 1400blk N 1st for a criminal damage to Property
Thursday, May 28
11:54am officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 500blk Shawnee
8:52pm officers responded to the 500blk S. 7th for a child in need of care.
Friday, May 29
11:25am officers took a telephone harassment report in the 400blk Oregon St.
Saturday, May 30
1:03pm officers worked a noninjury accident in the 400blk S. 1st
Sunday, May 31
2:01pm officers took a found property report in the 100blk N 7th
