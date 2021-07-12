Hiawatha Police

06/21/21 thru 06/27/21
Monday, June 21
4:08pm officers took a found property report in the 700blk Hopi
4:05pm officers were dispatched to the 400blk Oregon to take a forgery report
5:27pm officers were dispatched to the 1400blk for a disorderly conduct
8:19pm officers were dispatched to the 500blk Kansas Ave for a theft
Tuesday, June 22
5:30pm officers were dispatched to the 500blk Cheyenne for a theft report
Wednesday, June 23
1:15am officers worked a domestic battery in the 1000blk Oregon 2:45am officers arrested Elisabeth Arnold, 19yrs, on an outstanding warrant
9:00am officers took a theft report in the 400blk Utah
2:53pm officers took a theft report in the 200blk N 11th
Thursday, June 24
6:30am officers responded to the 800blk S. 12th for a domestic disturbance
3:15pm officers 400blk Iowa for a domestic disturbance
Friday, June 25
1:06pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 900blk S. 1st
10:24pm officers responded to a business alarm in the 1200blk Oregon
Sunday, June 27
8:37am officers responded to a battery in the 700blk Utah
