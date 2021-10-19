Hiawatha Police

10/11/21 thru 10/17/21
Tuesday, Oct. 12
2:15pm officers responded to the 600blk Redhawk for a battery report
4:20pm officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 100blk lodge Rd
Wednesday, Oct. 13
4:55pm officers were dispatched to a protection from abuse violation in the 400blk Cheyenne
Thursday, Oct. 14
11:48am officers took a theft report in the 600blk Redhawk
Friday, Oct. 15
5:55pm officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr
Saturday, Oct. 16
7:20pm officers responded to a private property accident in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
Sunday, Oct. 17
2:56pm officers took a theft report in the 400blk S. 3rd
1:19pm officers worked a noninjury accident in the 100blk E. Miami
4:14pm officers arrested Eric Smith, 37yrs, city, for pedestrian under the influence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.