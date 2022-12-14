Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Dec 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 11/21/2022-12/12/2022Monday, Nov. 21430 Oregon St Theft.Tuesday, Nov. 22600 Red Hawk Dr Assist Other Agency.206 E Miami Found Property.722 Oregon St Criminal Trespass.Wednesday, Nov. 23413 Oregon St Assist Other Agency.4th Oregon St MV Accident.403 N 1st St Civil Case.309 N 8th St Criminal Trespass.814 Miami St Domestic Disturbance.Friday, Nov. 25413 Oregon St Civil Standby.209 Delaware St Phone Harassment.Saturday, Nov. 261115 Oregon St Theft Report.910 Shawnee St Misc Disturbance.Sunday, Nov. 27500 N 1st St Fight / Disorderly.403 N 1st St MV Accident.1115 Oregon St Vehicle Unlock.Monday, Nov. 28413 Oregon St Civil Report.1010 N 6th St Scam / Theft Report.701 Hopi Dr Accident / Damage to Property.408 Iowa St Domestic Disturbance.Tuesday, Nov. 29100 Oregon St MV Accident.Thursday, Dec. 1 Top Videos 406 N 1st St Break in Report.Saturday, Dec. 3715 Oregon St Theft Report.210 Cherokee St Civil Standby.708 Hiawatha Ave Medical Assist.Sunday, Dec. 4714 Iowa St Disturbance MiscMonday, Dec. 5413 Oregon St Assist Other Agency.Tuesday, Dec. 6701 Oregon St Recovered Property.307 Morrill Ave MV Accident.Wednesday, Dec. 7110 S 12th St Damage to Property.909 S 2nd St Theft Report.817 Oregon St Suspicious Activity.Thursday, Dec. 8301 S 1st St Criminal Damage.119 E Lodge Rd MV Accident.107 Iowa St Child Need of Care.Saturday, Dec. 9408 Delaware St Domestic Disturbance.207 Lodge Rd Domestic Disturbance.110 S 12th St Assist Other Agency.Sunday, Dec. 10302 E Miami St Theft.Monday, Dec. 12207 Lodge Rd Warrant Arrest.701 Oregon St Recovered Property.709 Utah St Theft / Lost Property. 