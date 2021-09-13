Hiawatha Police

09/06/21 thru 09/12/21
Monday, Sept. 6
12:00pm officers took a past occurrence report of sexual battery in the 100blk Apache
Tuesday, Sept. 7
7:45am officer worked a non-injury vehicle collision in the 300blk Morrill
10:10am officers recovered lost property in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
8:41am officers took a report of Domestic Assault in the 400blk Miami
11:00am Officers took a found property report in the 600blk Iowa
12:00pm officers took a found property report in 2200blk S. 7th
10:46pm officers took a found property report in the 200blk N 1st
Thursday, Sept. 9
2:17am officers responded to a call involving a suicidal person in the 1400blk N 1st
10:20am officers took a theft report in the 1600blk Iowa St
Friday, Sept. 10
12:48pm officers took a forgery report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
5:56pm Officers took a child in need of care report in the 600blk S. 2nd
9:15pm officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 500blk N 8th
Saturday, Sept. 11
12:16am officers worked a domestic disturbance in the 200blk Miami
2:13am officers worked a child in need of care in the 200blk Miami
Sunday, Sept. 12
12:54am officers took a report of a child in need of care in the 200blk Miami
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.