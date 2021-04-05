Hiawatha Police

03/29/21 thru 04/04/21
Monday, March 29
1:30am officers assisted with suicidal person in the 700blk Kickapoo
Tuesday, March 30
6:13pm officers worked non injury accident in the 1000blk S 1st
Wednesday, March 31
6:45pm officers responded to a child in need of care in the 200blk Miami
10:49pm officers responded to the 800blk of Kickapoo for a child in need of care
Thursday, April 1
2:48pm officers responded to the 1000blk of N 6th for a non-injury accident
5:33pm officers responded to the 500blk Iroquois for a theft report
7:25pm officers responded to the 100blk N 1st for a non-injury accident
Friday, April 2
9:26am officers arrested Derek Frakes, 35yrs., city, on an outstanding warrant
7:02pm officers responded to the 400blk N 1st for a phone harassment
Saturday, April 3
10:38pm officers arrested Joshua Maxwell, 28yrs, city, on an outstanding warrant
10:10pm officers worked an injury accident in the 200blk of Cherokee
