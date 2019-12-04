11/25/19 thru 12/01/19
Monday, Nov. 25
8:33am - officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 600blk Miami
3:17pm - officers assisted with child in need of care in the 600blk Redhawk
Tuesday, Nov. 26
9:30am - officers collected found property in the 800blk Oregon
3:26pm - officers worked a non-injury accident
Wednesday, Nov. 27
12:42pm - officers assisted DCF with child in need of care in the 1400blk N 1st.
Saturday, Nov. 30
12:35am - officers were dispatch to a domestic disturbance in the 400blk S. 4th.
4:28pm - officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 300blk Hiawatha.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Officers were called to investigate counterfeit money in the 200blk N 6th
