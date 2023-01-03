Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Jan 3, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 12/26/2022-01/01/2023Monday, Dec. 2636 Hwy Natchez Motorist Assist12th Iowa Traffic StopTuesday, Dec. 27120 N 6th Suspicious Activity615 Pottawatomie Animal Call310 Pottawatomie Vehicle UnlockWednesday, Dec. 281803 Oregon Building Alarm4th Navajo Traffic Stop1st Kansas Motorist Assist309 Kansas Welfare Check300 Utah Life Flight701 Hopi Protection Order Violation714 Iowa Medical AssistThursday, Dec. 29300 Utah Animal Call207 Lodge Disturbance220th US 73 Juvenile Call210 E Miami Animal Call1001 Oregon Traffic Stop901 Oregon Traffic Stop100 Iowa Traffic Stop1001 S 1st Drug Investigation413 Oregon Medical AssistFriday, Dec. 30 Top Videos 511 Kickapoo Welfare Check700 Oregon Traffic Stop300 Oregon Traffic Stop1st Oregon Traffic Stop300 Oregon Traffic Stop400 Oregon Traffic Stop300 Utah Life Flight100 Pottawatomie Fire Response300 Utah Life Flight300 Minnetare Traffic Stop2nd Oregon Traffic StopSaturday, Dec. 31112 Utah Juvenile Call206 E Miami Juvenile CallOregon Industrial Traffic Stop6th Iowa Traffic Stop1st Navajo Traffic Stop2021 W Iowa Traffic Stop814 Miami Drug Investigation600 Oregon Traffic Stop1st Shawnee Traffic StopSunday, Jan. 11st Lodge Traffic Stop910 Shawnee Suspicious Person714 Iowa Disturbance / Trespass302 Delaware Disturbance More from this section 1:05+6 Lincoln senators share goals, priorities heading into legislative session Rod Stewart to be a grandfather again David Beckham admitted he misses son Brooklyn in New Year’s Eve message Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Legislative hotline available to Kansans Kansas Farm Bureau to honor tradition, heritage of family farms Sixty-five people come out for Grains of Hope event HCVB plans winter painting event Supreme Court adopts new plan to expand access to justice for those with limited English proficiency Veteran Service Officer in Hiawatha Jan. 10 and 17th Hiawatha Police VFW Scout Recognition - Post 7285 seeks Scout nominations Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBrown County SheriffAtchison woman killed in head-on collision involving Hiawatha manBridge near Fairview slated for state projectHCVB announces $500 Shop Local winnerBaseball and softball facility nearing completion for local groupCity Commission makes minor change in appointment plansCounty declares emergency to expedite elevator repairsOgden, Michael J.Immanuel Lutheran Church to close after 135 yearsCounty Commission approves elevator bid Images Videos CommentedThree Money-Saving Cell Phone Plans to Brighten Your Holidays (1)Health Highlights: Dec. 14, 2022 (1)Metallica issue warning to fans over fake crypto scams (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
