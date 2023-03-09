Hiawatha Police

The following are taken from incident reports from Feb. 26-March 4. It does not include miscellaneous, process serving and follow-up notations in the incident log.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Child in Need of Care 200 block E. Miami 11:33 a.m.
Non-injury accident 100 block E. Lodge 8:52 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27
Juvenile call 400 block N. Third 7:19 a.m.
Fumes/gas leak 900 block N. 6th 9:48 a.m.
Theft BCDS 400 block S. 12th 10:24 a.m.
Lost property Hiawatha Ford 1800 block Oregon 10:38 a.m.
Civil Standby 300 block Shawnee 12:54 p.m.
Vehicle unlock Amberwell 1:27 p.m.
Juvenile Call HMS 2:29 p.m.
Traffic Stop 8th and Oregon 6:05 p.m.
Domestic Disturbance 100 block S. 5th 6:57 p.m.
Suspicious person 1300 block N. First 7:49 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Unlock vehicle 100 block Utah 6:42 a.m.
Alarm FBC 10:55 a.m.
Assault/battery Walmart 11:20 a.m.
Juvenile call Style School 12:16 p.m.
Vehicle unlock Amberwell 2:26 p.m.
Juvenile Call 400 Blk N. 3rd 4:11 p.m.
Vehicle unlock Vintage Park 4:38 p.m.
Road blocked Amberwell 5:04 p.m.
Juvenile call Kanza 5:17 p.m.
Vehicle unlock 100 blk Miami 9:01 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Animal call 500 blk Delaware 11:01 a.m.
Traffic Stop 200 blk N. 1st 3:19 p.m.
Traffic Stop 1st and Delaware 4:01 p.m.
Recovered Property Starr Park 5:35 p.m.
Welfare Check Country View 5:53 p.m.
Vehicle unlock 1200 Blk. N. 6th 7:41 p.m.
Investigate vehicle 12th and Iowa 7:48 p.m.
Suspicious person 1st and Iowa 8:04 p.m.
Traffic stop Oregon and Apache 8:31 p.m.
Criminal damage 700 blk Oregon 9:09 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Vehicle unlock Crosswinds 12:26 a.m.
Community policing Sunflower 400 blk N. 1st 5:34 a.m.
Escort Bethany Church 8:11 a.m.
Road blocked Amberwell 3:46 p.m.
Nuisance Rogue 3:53 p.m.
Animal call 600 blk Ottawa 6:34 p.m.
Traffic stop 1st and Oregon 6:57 p.m.
Vehicle unlock Sonic 7:18 p.m.
Domestic disturbance 1000 blk Shawnee 9:10 p.m.
Traffic stop 6th and Miami 10:02 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Animal call 800 block and Oregon 9:59 a.m.
Juvenile call HMS 10:22 a.m.
Traffic stop 3rd and Oregon 12:59 p.m.
Disturbance Farm and Home 9:01 a.m.
Animal Call 800 blk and Oregon 9:59 a.m.
Juvenile call HMS 10:22 a.m.
Traffic 3rd and Oregon 12:59 p.m.
Traffic stop 4th and Oregon 1:38 p.m.
Road blocked Amberwell 1:52 p.m.
Transport courthouse 2:05 p.m.
Road blocked Amberwell 3:02 p.m.
Domestic disturbance 7:31 p.m.
Drunk Casey's South 9:44 p.m.
Traffic stop Osage and S. First 10:52 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Vehicle unlock 400 blk Oregon 7:59 a.m.
Welfare Country View 9:40 a.m.
Animal call 2nd and Shawnee 11:40 a.m.
Animal call 4th and Pawnee 12:30 p.m.
Welfare check Country View 12:53 p.m.
Traffic stop S. 2nd and Iowa 8:06 p.m.
Traffic stop N. 3rd and Hiawatha
Animal call Miami and N. 3rd 9:13 p.m.
Traffic stop N. 9th and Oregon 9:57 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.