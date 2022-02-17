Hiawatha Police

Feb. 7 to Feb. 13
Arrests/Crime:
22-304 - Lewis MOntez Matthews arrested on Hiawatha Municipal warrant
22-305 - Destinee Virginia Harkness cited for dog at large
22-314 - Officers discovered a theft and notified the victim
22-318 - Betsy Marie Sweet cited criminal trespass
22-319 - Officer took a theft report
22-323 - Juvenile offender referred to Brown County Attorney/JJA
22-334 - Juvenile offender referred to the Brown County attorney/JJA
22-344 - Donald A. Lee arrested on criminal damage to property
22-345 - Alicia Sharina Ramirez arrested on Hiawatha Municipal warrant
22-353 - Brennan Thomas Davis cited for no proof of insurance
Reports:
Monday, Feb. 7
11:48 p.m. - alarm at Amberwell Hiawatha
11:13 p.m. - suspicious person/activity at 711 Iowa
7:34 p.m. - welfare check at 702 Pottawatomie
9:04 p.m. - medical emergency at Pemberton
9:55 p.m. - transport to Amberwell Hiawatha
5:32 p.m. - alarm at 120 Lodge Rd.
7:27 p.m. - assault/battery at 1000 S. Seventh
4:23 p.m. - animal call at 508 Pottawatomie
2:38 p.m. - 911 misdial at 209 Cheyenne
3:06 p.m. - warrant served at Sheriff's Office
12:27 p.m. - non-injury accident at Koch & Co
Tuesday, Feb. 8
6:01 p.m. - theft at Walmart
6:50 p.m. - theft at Walmart
9:31 p.m. - followup at Walmart
5:31 p.m. - process service
10:18 a.m. - assault/battery at high school
1:00 p.m. - theft at Cenex
7:56 a.m. - assist another agency at 230th and Mallard
8:37 a.m. - theft at 404 Iowa
Wednesday, Feb. 9
4:16 p.m. - vehicle inspection at PD
6:53 p.m. - suspicious person/activity at 901 N. First
11:20 a.m. - escort for Chapel Oaks Funeral Home
12:26 p.m. - assault/battery at high school
10:04 - vehicle inspection at PD
Thursday, Feb. 10
9:08 p.m. - follow up at 1112 Utah St
10:03 p.m. - follow up at Hatfield and US 73
5:45 p.m. - transport to Douglas County
4:49 p.m. - reckless driver at high school
2:18 p.m. - domestic disturbance at 1112 Utah
4:40 p.m. - follow up at 1112 Utah
1:23 p.m. - traffic stop at 3rd and Utah
12:51 p.m. - traffic stop at 2nd and Oregon
1:08 p.m. - traffic stop at 10th and Oregon
12:15 p.m. - traffic stop at 3rd and Oregon
12:26 p.m. - traffic stop at 3rd and Oregon
12:36 p.m. - traffic stop at 3rd and Oregon
8:40 a.m. - traffic stop at 7th and Oregon
Friday, Feb. 11
10:26 p.m. - traffic stop at S. First and Longfellow
9:37 p.m. - 911 missdial
10:18 p.m. - miscellaneous at Red Hawk Car Wash
6:24 p.m. - animal call at 1107 Delaware
6:58 p.m. - warrant at 711 Iowa
5:38 p.m. - traffic stop in 1300 block Iowa
4:41 p.m. - follow-up at 1655 2nd Avenue West, Horton
4:47 p.m. - motorist assist at 73 and Hatfield
3:04 p.m. - vehicle inspection at PD
1:50 p.m. - warrant at 709 Utah, Brown County Sheriff's Office
12:59 p.m. - domestic disturbance at 1005 Shawnee
11:10 a.m. - Follow up at 1112 Utah
11:54 a.m. - traffic stop at Oregon and Longfellow
11:00 a.m. - traffic stop at 2nd and Delaware
2:40 a.m. - domestic disturbance at Country View - 206 E. Miami, Apr. 11
Saturday, Feb. 12
8:50 p.m. - civil case at 1102 Kickapoo
9:19 p.m. - suspicious person/activity at 602 N. First
5:18 p.m. - traffic stop at Kansas and N. First
6:39 p.m. - traffic stop at 800 N. First
3:05 p.m. - traffic stop at US36 and 12th
1:45 a.m. - domestic disturbance at Delaware and Eighth
Sunday, Feb. 13
11:18 a.m. - traffic stop at 2nd and Oregon
1:09 p.m. - traffic stop at 3rd and Oregon
11:25 a.m. - Traffic stop at 2nd and Oregon
4:18 p.m. - Alarm at Farm and Home
2:07 p.m. - Traffic stop at 7th and Oregon
11:08 p.m. - Motorist assist at 73 Highway and 260th Rd.
