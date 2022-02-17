Hiawatha Police

Feb. 7 to Feb. 13

Arrests/Crime:

22-304 - Lewis MOntez Matthews arrested on Hiawatha Municipal warrant

22-305 - Destinee Virginia Harkness cited for dog at large

22-314 - Officers discovered a theft and notified the victim

22-318 - Betsy Marie Sweet cited criminal trespass

22-319 - Officer took a theft report

22-323 - Juvenile offender referred to Brown County Attorney/JJA

22-334 - Juvenile offender referred to the Brown County attorney/JJA

22-344 - Donald A. Lee arrested on criminal damage to property

22-345 - Alicia Sharina Ramirez arrested on Hiawatha Municipal warrant

22-353 - Brennan Thomas Davis cited for no proof of insurance

Reports:

Monday, Feb. 7

11:48 p.m. - alarm at Amberwell Hiawatha

11:13 p.m. - suspicious person/activity at 711 Iowa

7:34 p.m. - welfare check at 702 Pottawatomie

9:04 p.m. - medical emergency at Pemberton

9:55 p.m. - transport to Amberwell Hiawatha

5:32 p.m. - alarm at 120 Lodge Rd.

7:27 p.m. - assault/battery at 1000 S. Seventh

4:23 p.m. - animal call at 508 Pottawatomie

2:38 p.m. - 911 misdial at 209 Cheyenne

3:06 p.m. - warrant served at Sheriff's Office

12:27 p.m. - non-injury accident at Koch & Co

Tuesday, Feb. 8

6:01 p.m. - theft at Walmart

6:50 p.m. - theft at Walmart

9:31 p.m. - followup at Walmart

5:31 p.m. - process service

10:18 a.m. - assault/battery at high school

1:00 p.m. - theft at Cenex

7:56 a.m. - assist another agency at 230th and Mallard

8:37 a.m. - theft at 404 Iowa

Wednesday, Feb. 9

4:16 p.m. - vehicle inspection at PD

6:53 p.m. - suspicious person/activity at 901 N. First

11:20 a.m. - escort for Chapel Oaks Funeral Home

12:26 p.m. - assault/battery at high school

10:04 - vehicle inspection at PD

Thursday, Feb. 10

9:08 p.m. - follow up at 1112 Utah St

Top Videos

10:03 p.m. - follow up at Hatfield and US 73

5:45 p.m. - transport to Douglas County

4:49 p.m. - reckless driver at high school

2:18 p.m. - domestic disturbance at 1112 Utah

4:40 p.m. - follow up at 1112 Utah

1:23 p.m. - traffic stop at 3rd and Utah

12:51 p.m. - traffic stop at 2nd and Oregon

1:08 p.m. - traffic stop at 10th and Oregon

12:15 p.m. - traffic stop at 3rd and Oregon

12:26 p.m. - traffic stop at 3rd and Oregon

12:36 p.m. - traffic stop at 3rd and Oregon

8:40 a.m. - traffic stop at 7th and Oregon

Friday, Feb. 11

10:26 p.m. - traffic stop at S. First and Longfellow

9:37 p.m. - 911 missdial

10:18 p.m. - miscellaneous at Red Hawk Car Wash

6:24 p.m. - animal call at 1107 Delaware

6:58 p.m. - warrant at 711 Iowa

5:38 p.m. - traffic stop in 1300 block Iowa

4:41 p.m. - follow-up at 1655 2nd Avenue West, Horton

4:47 p.m. - motorist assist at 73 and Hatfield

3:04 p.m. - vehicle inspection at PD

1:50 p.m. - warrant at 709 Utah, Brown County Sheriff's Office

12:59 p.m. - domestic disturbance at 1005 Shawnee

11:10 a.m. - Follow up at 1112 Utah

11:54 a.m. - traffic stop at Oregon and Longfellow

11:00 a.m. - traffic stop at 2nd and Delaware

2:40 a.m. - domestic disturbance at Country View - 206 E. Miami, Apr. 11

Saturday, Feb. 12

8:50 p.m. - civil case at 1102 Kickapoo

9:19 p.m. - suspicious person/activity at 602 N. First

5:18 p.m. - traffic stop at Kansas and N. First

6:39 p.m. - traffic stop at 800 N. First

3:05 p.m. - traffic stop at US36 and 12th

1:45 a.m. - domestic disturbance at Delaware and Eighth

Sunday, Feb. 13

11:18 a.m. - traffic stop at 2nd and Oregon

1:09 p.m. - traffic stop at 3rd and Oregon

11:25 a.m. - Traffic stop at 2nd and Oregon

4:18 p.m. - Alarm at Farm and Home

2:07 p.m. - Traffic stop at 7th and Oregon

11:08 p.m. - Motorist assist at 73 Highway and 260th Rd.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.