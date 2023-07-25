Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Jul 25, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 07/16/2023-07/22/2023071623 204 S 7th Animal call071623 1107 Delaware Suspicious Activity071623 538 S 7th Non-Injury Accident071723 800 Shawnee Juvenile Call071823 901 S 1st Fuel Spill071823 306 S 6th Disturbance071923 706 Hiawatha Animal Call072023 607 S 2nd Disturbance072023 404 S 3rd Search Warrant072123 107 S 5th Domestic Disturbance072223 1205 S 1st Vehicle Unlock072223 201 E Iowa Non-Injury Accident More from this section Meet the 'real life Barbie' who models her clothes, car and 'DreamHouse' on the iconic doll 'I was blessed to have Tony in my life': Tony Bennett's widow Susan pays tribute to late star Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of Snubbing Elderly Neighbor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Hiawatha school sports physicals due by first day of practice New taskforce and fentanyl enforcement efforts announced Hiawatha Police City Commission updated on maple leaf statue plans Paperboy mural pays homage to early 20th century newspapers Hiawatha swimmers take top spots at league Who’s paying for this? How great thou art Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDixon, Kylee E. 1990-2023Hiawatha schools to welcome new teachers for 2023-2024 school yearShakeup in local government sends County Clerk to City in one dayTopeka city manager was ‘in a pretty bad place’ in final days on the jobHiawatha swimmers take top spots at leagueHealth Alert Manhattan: Bipolar Disorder Increases Death Rates. Doctor ExplainsBoil Water Advisory rescinded for City of ReservePaperboy mural pays homage to early 20th century newspapersCity Commission submits notice of intent to exceed revenue neutral rateCounty Commissioners continue in budget discussions Images Videos CommentedHistorical Society planning Annual Meeting-Ice Cream Social (2)One Early Signal That Parkinson's Progression Could Be Swift (1)Braves gear up for busy Saturday after loss to Corning (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
