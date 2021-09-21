Hiawatha Police

09/13/21 thru 09/19/21
Monday, Sept. 13
9:03am officers responded to a CINC call in 600blk of Redhawk Dr.
12:25pm officers served a search warrant in the 700blk Iowa Ashley R Sowders, 33yrs of Hiawatha was arrested for possession marijuana & drug para.
Colby M. Sowders, 29yrs of Hiawatha was arrested for possession marijuana & drug para.
10:26am officer took a found property report in the 500blk N 4th
2:13pm officers worked a private property crash in the in 700blk Hopi Dr.
5:00pm officers took a theft report in the 500blk Delaware
Tuesday, Sept. 14
6:46am officers picked up a dog in the 500blk S. 7th
Thursday, Sept. 16
9:30am officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 600blk Redhawk
Friday, Sept. 17
10:28am officers responded to the 300blk S 1st for a child in need of care
6:26pm officers arrested Richard Retherford, 48yrs., city, on an outstanding warrant
1:58pm officers responded to a child in need of care in the 300blk Kansas
5:05pm officers took a criminal trespass report in the 100blk S. 5th
7:46pm officers arrested Rhett J. Galliano on an outstanding warrant
