07/08/19 thru 07/21/19
Monday, July 8
4:22am - officers responded to a criminal damage to property in the 400blk Kickapoo
11:00am - officers took a theft report in the 100blk S 1st.
11:11pm - officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 400blk. Iowa.
Tuesday, July 9
2:00pm - officers responded to 509 Delaware for disorderly conduct
4:45pm - officers completed a found property walk in to the police department
7:37pm - officers responded to an animal call in the area of Shoshone & 3rd
Wednesday, July 10
7:06am - officers responded to a criminal damage to property in the 200blk Cherokee
1:06pm - officers responded to the 500blk Miami to a criminal trespass report
Friday, July 12
2:41pm - officers responded to the 400blk Kickapoo for a criminal damage to property Jeffery
1:12pm - officers responded to the 900blk S 1st for a theft report Jeffery
7:04pm - officers responded to 900blk S 1st for a possession of controlled substance
8:07pm - officers responded to the 500blk Oregon for a sick injured animal Keller
9:25pm - officers responded to report of counterfeit money in the 900blk S 1st Keller
Saturday, July 13
11:17pm - officers responded to a criminal trespass in the 200blk Pottawatomie
Sunday, July 14
10:29am - officers responded to the 200blk Miami regarding a theft call.
Monday, July 15
1:43pm - officers arrested Kenneth Blide, 20yrs, on suspicion of Domestic Battery
1:40pm - officers responded to the 200blk E. Iowa on a child in need of care.
Tuesday, July 16
12:40am - officers responded to a child in need of care in the 300blk N 3rd
4:51pm - officers responded to the 700blk W. Iowa from a verbal domestic disturbance
8:06pm - officers responded to the 400blk of Utah for a domestic disturbance Winters
Wednesday, July 17
Johnny Nathey 27yrs, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery & possession
5:22am - officers were called to the 200 Cherokee for a found bicycle
2:21pm - officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 1100blk Utah
5:33pm - officers responded to a burglary report in the 400blk N 8th
7:01pm - officers worked a non-injury accident in the 1100blk Oregon
Thursday, July 18
9:50am - officers responded to a burglary call in the 300blk Iowa
10:53am - officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
5:08pm - officers responded to a violation of a protection order in the 300blk W. Iowa
Friday, July 19
2:32am - officers responded to a criminal damage to property in the 600blk Oregon
2:35pm - officers responded to a theft in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
3:10pm - officers responded to a theft in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
9:47am - officers arrested David Robertson, 47yrs, city on an outstanding warrant
Saturday, July 20
8:30pm - officers arrested Angel Green on suspicion of Agg. Battery
Sunday, July 21
6:57am - officers responded to an animal call in the 1000blk Oregon
