Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Sep 14, 2023

09/3/2023-09/9/2023
090323 915 S 1st Follow Up
090323 701 Hopi Theft
090323 106 Pottawatomie Warrant
090323 6th Kansas Animal Call
090323 501 Pottawatomie Theft
090423 308 S 1st Damage to Property
090423 1100 Kickapoo Civil Dispute
090523 715 Pottawatomie Suspicious Person
090523 1st Iowa Motorist Assist
090523 408 Delaware Process Service
090523 1115 Oregon Non Injury Accident
090523 505 N 6th Non Injury Accident
090623 813 Kansas Animal Call
090623 213 Cheyenne Domestic Disturbance
090623 411 Delaware Welfare Check
090623 713 Pottawatomie Animal Call
090623 310 S 1st Follow Up
090623 104 Shawnee Vehicle Unlock
090723 13th Oregon Traffic Stop
090723 109 N 11th Warrant Service
090723 310 S 1st Damage to Property
090723 505 N 6th Animal Call
090723 600 S 1st Animal Call
090723 4th Pottawatomie Suspicious Person
090823 213 Cheyenne Disturbance
090823 13th Oregon Traffic Stop
090823 206 E Miami Battery
090823 517 S 7th Reckless Driver
