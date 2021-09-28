Hiawatha Police

09/20/21 thru 09/26/21
Monday, Sept. 20
8:56am officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 600blk Oregon
1:30pm officers took a theft report in the 1100blk Iowa Winters
5:09pm officers arrested Walter Cole, 41yrs, of Hiawatha, for no ins, no registration, Arrest Unlawful transfer of vehicle title.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
9:30am officer took a theft report in the 400blk s 3rd
1:00pm officers collected found property in the 700blk Hopi Dr
8:35pm officers arrested Richard Hundley on an outstanding warrant
Wednesday, Sept. 22
2:38pm officers responded to a Child in need of care call in the 300blk Kansas
Thursday, Sept. 23
10:50am officers took a theft report in the 1100blk Iowa
8:00am officers took a criminal trespass report in the 2000 Oregon
7:30pm officers responded to a criminal trespass in the 700blk Hopi dr
11:25pm officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
Friday, Sept. 24
11:30p officers responded to the 300blk Utah for an outside agency assist
Saturday, Sept. 25
10:06am officers worked a domestic disturbance in the 100blk S. 12th
10:20am officers took a noninjury accident report in the 600blk Oregon
6:12am officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600blk Pottawatomie
Saturday, Sept. 25
4:01am officers responded to a runaway report in the 400blk N 3rd
Sunday, Sept. 26
7:11pm officers arrested Michael Sohn, 36yrs, of Horton, on an outstanding warrant
9:21pm officers took a theft report in the 200blk N. 1st
