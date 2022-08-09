Hiawatha Police

07/25/2022-08/07/2022
Monday, July 25
1000 N. 1st St. No proof of Insurance
Tuesday, July 26
1001 S. 1st St. Welfare Check all 10-4
413 Oregon St. Outside Agency Assist
Wednesday, July 27
City Lake Disorderly Conduct
413 Oregon St. Possible Parole Violation
410 N. 11th St. Sean A. Cruse arrested for Criminal Trespass & Violation Of a protection order
701 Hopi Dr. Criminal Threat
Thursday, July 28
709 Utah St. Tiannie D. Alexander arrested Failure to Appear Warrant
101 Lodge Rd. Criminal Trespass
Friday, July 29
609 Kansas Ave. Verbal Dispute
501 Cheyenne Ave. Animal Call
Saturday, July 30
406 S. 1st St. Landen R. Bearce arrested Driving While Suspended
100 Blk E. Miami Dalton L. Herwig arrested Failure to Appear warrant
Sunday, July 31
Industrial/Oregon Animal Call
709 Utah Street Carly E. Hedrick arrested on Municipal Warrant
Top Videos
303 N. 6th St. Brandon R. Blanton Charged Driving w/ Expired Tags
413 Oregon St. Recovered / Found Property
Wednesday, Aug. 3
515 Kansas Ave. Civil Standby
606 Ottawa Ave. Domestic Dispute
Thursday, Aug. 4
413 Oregon St. Corey W. Foster arrested Horton Municipal warrant.
210 N. 5th St. Dedra D. Thurmond arrested Failure to Appear warrant.
110 N. 11th St. Travis L. Davis Cited Noise / Barking Dog
1015 Oregon St. Civil Stand by
1015 Oregon St. Sex Offense Report
Thursday, Aug. 5
1808 Oregon St. George Castro Jr. arrested Jackson County, KS warrant
120 E. Iowa St. Burglary
801 N. 4th St. Animal Call
203 N. 1st St Non-Injury Accident
Friday, Aug. 6
100 Blk S. 4th St. William D. Windler charged with Expired tags.
300 Utah Street Battery, Disorderly Conduct
Saturday, Aug. 7
521 S. 7th Street Civil Dispute
515 Kansas Ave. Brandon N. Sweet charge with expired tags
300 blk N. 4th St. Zoe B. Fix charged with expired Tags No insurance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.