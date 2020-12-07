Hiawatha Police

11/30/20 thru 12/06/20
Monday, Nov. 30
8:24am officers responded to the 900blk Hiawatha for an illegal dumping incident
9:44am officers took a report of identity theft in the 700blk Oregon
7:30am officers took a theft report in the 400blk Oregon St.
3:10pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the 400blk S. 1st
Tuesday, Dec. 1
10:20pm officers responded to the 200blk Lodge Rd. for a domestic disturbance
Wednesday, Dec. 2
2:41am officers responded to the 700blk Pottawatomie on a welfare check
Arrest and arrested Bret Mayes, 49yrs, of Hiawatha on an outstanding warrant
2:50pm officers responded to the 1100blk Oregon for an ID theft report
Thursday, Dec. 3
8:41am officers responded to the hospital for an out of control patient
2:18pm Officers took a lost property report in the 1400blk N 1st
3:25pm officers responded to the 400blk S. 1st for a theft report
Friday, Dec. 4
2:29pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500blk Navajo
2:55pm officers responded to the 200blk Iowa for a burglary/theft report
4:11pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the 900blk N 6th
4:47pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800blk S. Morrill
Saturday, Dec. 5
9:27am officers responded to a burglary in the 1000blk Oregon St
Sunday, Dec. 6
5:58pm officers responded to a lost property report in the 400blk Cheyenne
