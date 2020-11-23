Hiawatha Police

11/16/20 thru 11/22/20
Monday, Nov. 16
1:56pm officers took an identity theft case in the 1800blk Oregon St
4:38pm officers took an identity theft case in the 400blk Comanche Ct.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
10:46pm officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm in the 1200blk Oregon St.
9:35am officers were dispatched to the 200blk Miami for a child in need of care
9:52am officers arrested Alexander W. Larsen 21yrs. Norfolk, NE on a warrant
8:00am officers took an identity theft report in the 400blk S. 2nd
Thursday, Nov. 19
2:02pm officers took a forgery report in the 700blk Oregon st.
Sunday, Nov. 22
11:18am officers took a private property non-injury accident report in the 700blk Hopi
12:00pm officers took a theft report in the 600blk Iroquois
4:00pm officers worked a child in need of care in the 900blk S. 3rd
