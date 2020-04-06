03/30/20 thru 04/05/20
Monday, March 30
11:15am officers responded to the 700blk Oregon for a criminal trespass
Wednesday, April 1
1:04pm officers responded to a theft in the 400blk Oregon
Thursday, April 2
1:14pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the 700blk Hopi Dr Winters
Friday, April 3
8:00am officers took a criminal damage to property in the 400blk Oregon
Saturday, April 4
4:45pm officers were called to a suicidal person in the 500blk Pottawatomie
Sunday, April 5
3:12am officers arrested Rhett Galliano, 30yrs, city, on suspicion of DUI
5:00pm officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 900blk, Miami
