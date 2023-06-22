Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Jun 22, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 06/11/23-06/17/23Arrests/Criminal Calls/Investigations:06/11/23 — Assault/battery at Amberwell Hiawatha06/11/23 — Disturbance Cheyenne and N. 4th06/11/23 — Investigate Vehicle 310 Rd/Hwy 7306/12/23 — Theft 400 blk Oregon06/12/23 — Harassment Sheriff’s Office06/12/23 — Nuisance 800 blk Miami06/14/23 — Assault/battery 100 blk Lodge Rd06/14/23 — Disturbance 400 blk N 1st06/15/23 — Suspicious person/activity 200 blk E. Miami06/16/23 — Rape/Sex offense06/17/23 — Disturbance Trailer Park N. 1st06/17/23 — Suspicious Person 100 blk S 12thAccidents/Traffic:06/12/23 — Reckless Driver06/13/23 — Traffic stop Industrial & Iowa06/13/23 — Traffic stop 500 blk S. 7th06/14/23 — Traffic stop 9th and Oregon06/16/23 — Non-injury accident Walmart06/17/23 — Traffic stop 1st and Delaware06/17/23 — Reckless Driver 36 & MulberryWarrants/Community/Welfare/Assists/Civil: 29Animal Calls: 5Incidents reported: 61 More from this section Lionesses star in Disney animation to encourage young girls into football Brain 'Zaps' Might Limit the Damage From a Stroke Ava Max Slapped "Hard" By Fan During Performance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Hiawatha Police Hiawatha swimmers kick off season at home Swimmers compete at Seneca Taps Junior Braves go 2-2 against Seneca Hiawatha seniors earn split in double dip at Corning County finds temporary home for Meals on Wheels Red Hawk trio earn All-State from Sports in Kansas Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew Superintendent hired after busy month for USD 430 BoardHorton man dies after leaping from moving vehicle on US 73Bombshells join with Wal-Mart to benefit Children's Miracle NetworkHealth Alert Lawrence: Short naps can be beneficial! Doctor ExplainsAuthorities searching for stolen truckBrown County SheriffLocal broadcast giant set to retireCourt restores Kickapoo Tribal CouncilLions hosting annual Cruise NightCounty finds temporary home for Meals on Wheels Images Videos CommentedHiawatha Commission approves road repairs (1)Jane Fonda works out to avoid falling into depression: ‘I come from a long line of depressed people’ (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
