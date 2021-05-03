Hiawatha Police

04/26/21 thru 05/02/21
Monday, April 26
4:52pm officers responded to the 600blk Kansas for a child in need of care
5:32pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100blk S. 5th
5:15pm officers responded to the 100blk Miami for a theft report
10:45pm officers arrested Andrew Lear, 42yrs, city for disorderly conduct
Tuesday, April 27
9:55am officers took a theft report in the 500blk Oregon 2:05pm officers took a private property accident report in the 400blk S. 1st 4:02pm officers arrested Jessica Masqua, 39yrs, of Horton for trespass
5:05pm officers arrested Tyler Brown, 35yrs for criminal damage. Trespass, poss drug para.
Wednesday, April 28
12:04pm officers completed a found property report in the area of 4th and Utah
12:30pm officers took a theft report in the 100blk S 5th
Thursday, April 29
10:36am officers collected found property in the 100blk. S. 5th
12:15pm officers worked a battery in the 600blk Redhawk 1:00pm officers worked a criminal damage to property in the 200blk E. Iowa
4:45pm officers collected found property in the 400blk S. 1st
Friday, April 30
10:00am officers worked a criminal damage to property in the 300blk Pottawatomie
2:00pm officers worked a theft in the 1100blk Delaware 1:12pm officer took a criminal damage to property report in the 1000blk N 1st.
4:30pm officers took a fraud report in the 800blk S. 1st
Saturday, May 1
12:39pm officers responded to a child in need of care in the area of 4th and Kansas
8:39pm officer responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500blk Oregon
Sunday, May 2
6:15am officers responded to the 200blk Lodge Rd. for a criminal trespass
7:44am officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the area of 6th and Pottawatomie
12:23pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600blk Kansas
4:08pm officers took a child in need of care report in the 500blk N 6th
8:40pm officer took a “walk-in” non-injury accident report at the Law Enforcement Center
10:14pm officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 1000blk N 1st
