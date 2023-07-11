Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Jul 11, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 07/02/2023-07/09/2023070223 400 S. 1st Street Domestic Incident070223 1104 Utah Street Criminal Damage to Property070223 206 E. Miami St. Daniel P. Wiese arrested for Domestic Battery & Disorderly Conduct070223 701 Hopi Drive Theft Incident – Charges Pending070323 Centralia, Outside Agency Assist070323 110 N. 11th St. Aggravated Assault – Criminal ThreatIncident still under investigation.070423 200 Iowa Street Non-Injury Accident070423 400 S. 1st Street Domestic Battery report forwards to city attorney070523 403 Kansas Juvenile investigation070623 208 N. 7th Street Welfare Check070623 206 E. Miami St. Civil Dispute070723 603 Miami St. Nicholas C. Miller Charged with harassment by telephone070723 500 N. 8th Street Walter Lee Cole, Jr. charged with no proof of insurance.070923 206 E. Miami St. Domestic Dispute More from this section Socioeconomic Status Linked to Children's White Matter Microstructure Actor Hill Harper Is Running for Senate in Michigan Mandibular Bone Loss Predicts Subsequent Height Loss Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Brown County Special Education Interlocal #615 Minutes Brown County Special Education Interlocal 615 Minutes Veteran officer to be in Hiawatha Swillum graduates from University of Arkansas St. Augustine Church Picnic set for July 22 Hiawatha Police Boil Water Advisory issued for the City of Reserve Local ag educator completes innovative Seed to STEM program Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThree Lady Hawks earn All-State softball honorsKCC approves construction of Grain Belt line in two phasesKansas auditors assert violation of state law on spending of state aid serving at-risk studentsSenior Braves preparing for Zone TournamentBrown County Fair kicks off July 8Five injured in July 4th accidentKansas Governor Laura Kelly informs many state workers of new pay increasesBoil Water Advisory issued for the City of ReserveHiawatha PoliceCounty Commission to add Public Comments to meetings Images Videos CommentedHistorical Society planning Annual Meeting-Ice Cream Social (2)AHRS Construction, Inc. (1)Hiawatha Commission approves road repairs (1)One Early Signal That Parkinson's Progression Could Be Swift (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
