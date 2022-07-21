Hiawatha Police

07/11/2022-07/17/2022
Monday, July 11
709 Utah Street Criminal Threat Outside Agency Assist
Tuesday, July 12
905 Miami Street Child in Need of Care
612 Iroquois Dr. Criminal Damage to Property
Wednesday, July 13
1st & Cheyenne Abandoned Vehicle Towed
Thursday, July 14
405 Delaware Lisa M. Buchanan arrested Failure to Appear Hiawatha Municipal Warrant
Friday, July 15
1013 Oregon St. Theft
413 Oregon St. Felon in possession of a firearm
708 Hiawatha Ave. Narcotics investigation two charged following the
Investigation: Julianne M. Meier and Taylor S. Hall (Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Interference with Law Enforcement)
Saturday, July 16
1400 N. 1st Street Battery
Sunday, July 17
1294 Firefly Rd. Outside Agency Assist Horton, KS
507 Miami Street Todd A. Cain & Samantha J. Losson arrested for Domestic Battery
