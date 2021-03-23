Hiawatha Police

03/15/21 thru 03/21/21
Monday, March 15
9:05am officers took a phone harassment report in the 300blk N 8th 2:00pm officers took a child in need of care report in the 400blk Delaware
Tuesday, March 16
11:24am officers responded to a theft call in the 200blk S 1st. 11:36am officers responded to a theft in the 110blk S12th 11:53am officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 100blk S. 12th
Wednesday, March 17
6:03pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100blk S. 5th Street
Thursday, March 18
8:10am officers worked a noninjury accident in the 100blk Industrial RD.
4:44pm officers worked a domestic disturbance in the 1000blk N. 1st 6:29pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300blk Shawnee 10:56pm officers arrested Zachariah Reed for Battery in the 1900blk Iowa
Friday, March 19
8:33am officers responded to the 600blk. Pottawatomie for a child in need of care
2:14pm officers recovered found property in the 300blk Utah
Saturday, March 20
8:52pm officers responded to the 100blk Lodge Rd for a domestic battery
Sunday, March 21
3:32pm officers responded to the 700bl Hopi Dr. for a private property non-injury accident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.