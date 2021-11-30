Hiawatha Police

11/15/21 thru 11/21/21
Monday, Nov. 15
11:00am officer took a criminal damage to property on 280th RD. 12:46pm officers took a private property accident report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
1:37pm officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi dr
10:00pm officers arrested Sarah Fritts, 24yrs, Falls City on an outstanding warrant
Officers also arrested at this time, Donald Richboug, 22yrs, for driving on suspended
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Officers took 6 theft reports from the BCDS donations area. Thru video surveillance and officer follow-up work suspects have been located and charges are pending thru municipal court
3:39pm officers completed a courtesy accident report in the 700blk Hopi dr.
10:59pm officers issued Lori L Neil a notice to appear for illegal registration
Wednesday, Nov. 17
8:05pm officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
Thursday, Nov. 18
2:45pm officers responded to a child in need of care in the 600blk Miami
4:00pm officer responded to a child in need of care in the 300blk Utah
Friday, Nov. 19
3:00am officers responded to the 400blk Navajo for a noise complaint
12:23pm officers took a found property in the 400blk S 1st.
2:54p officers took a theft report in the 400blk Iowa St
3:50pm officers took a theft report in 100blk S 7th
Sunday, Nov. 21
11:22pm officers arrested Ashley A. Ramsey, 43yrs., of Hiawatha on an outstanding warrant
Monday, Nov. 22
9:45am officers worked a non-injury accident in the area of 1st of Oregon
9:54am officers took a theft report in the 900blk S. 2nd
2:15pm officers took a child in need of care report in the 600blk Miami
5:19pm officers worked an unattended death in the 1400blk N 1st.
5:58pm officers responded to a domestic battery in the 100blk Utah. Officers arrested Tonya Childress, 37yrs, of Hiawatha.
5:58pm officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 100blk Utah
Wednesday, Nov. 23
7:28pm officers responded to the 400blk s. 12th for 4 theft reports
3:21pm officers worked a child in need of care in the 600blk Miami
3:22pm officers worked a child in need of care in the 600blk Miami
3:23pm officers worked a child in need of care in the 600blk Miami
9:48pm officers worked a theft in the 200blk s. 7th
Thursday, Nov. 24
2:29pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the area of 1st and Oregon
6:55pm officers worked a child in need of care in the 400blk Utah
Saturday, Nov. 26
11:45pm officers took a minor in consumption report in the 100blk N 5th
Sunday, Nov. 27
9:00pm officers worked a domestic disturbance in the 700blk Kansas Ave.
11:33pm officers took a found property report in the in the 400blk Oregon
