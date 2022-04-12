Hiawatha Police

04/04/2022-04/10/2022

Monday, April 4

415 Cheyenne Ave Verbal Dispute

701 Hopi Dr. Theft

600 Redhawk Dr. Battery Report

300 Miami St. Welfare Check

404 S. 3rd St. Theft / Lost Property Report

Tuesday, April 5

413 Oregon St. Verbal Dispute

701 Hopi Dr. Criminal Trespass

Wednesday, April 6

701 Hopi Dr. Violation of a Protection Order

704 Miami St. Dog At Large

507 Miami St. Stray Dog Turned In

Thursday, April 7

Top Videos

1014 N. 6th St. Nuisance Animal Call

413 Oregon St. Found Property Report

701 Hopi Dr. Kylie D. Scates cited for theft

Friday, April 8

505 N. 6th St. Criminal Threat Reported

706 Kickapoo St. Littering Report

Saturday, April 9

105 Kickapoo St. Christopher M. Speckals arrested Hiawatha Municipal Warrants & Jackson County District Court Warrant

Prior to the arrest of the subject he fled from the officers on foot and was apprehended. A Brown County Deputy assisted the Hiawatha city officer.

1214 Iowa St. Non-Injury Accident

917 S. 3rd St. Dog at large picked up.

910 Shawnee St. Verbal Dispute

Sunday, April 10

805 Oregon St. Theft Report

110 S. 12th St. Richard K. Retheford, Jr. arrested on Washington County, Kansas warrant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.