Hiawatha Police

04/04/2022-04/10/2022
Monday, April 4
415 Cheyenne Ave Verbal Dispute
701 Hopi Dr. Theft
600 Redhawk Dr. Battery Report
300 Miami St. Welfare Check
404 S. 3rd St. Theft / Lost Property Report
Tuesday, April 5
413 Oregon St. Verbal Dispute
701 Hopi Dr. Criminal Trespass
Wednesday, April 6
701 Hopi Dr. Violation of a Protection Order
704 Miami St. Dog At Large
507 Miami St. Stray Dog Turned In
Thursday, April 7
1014 N. 6th St. Nuisance Animal Call
413 Oregon St. Found Property Report
701 Hopi Dr. Kylie D. Scates cited for theft
Friday, April 8
505 N. 6th St. Criminal Threat Reported
706 Kickapoo St. Littering Report
Saturday, April 9
105 Kickapoo St. Christopher M. Speckals arrested Hiawatha Municipal Warrants & Jackson County District Court Warrant
Prior to the arrest of the subject he fled from the officers on foot and was apprehended. A Brown County Deputy assisted the Hiawatha city officer.
1214 Iowa St. Non-Injury Accident
917 S. 3rd St. Dog at large picked up.
910 Shawnee St. Verbal Dispute
Sunday, April 10
805 Oregon St. Theft Report
110 S. 12th St. Richard K. Retheford, Jr. arrested on Washington County, Kansas warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.