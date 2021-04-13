Hiawatha Police

04/05/21 thru 04/09/21
Monday, April 5
8:14am officers responded to a dog bite in the 900blk S. 3rd 8:51pm officers arrested Lisa Costa, 49yrs, city, on an outstanding warrant
9:03pm officers took a Child In Need of Care report in the 200blk Miami
Tuesday, April 6
1:07pm officers responded to the 500blk Delaware for a criminal threat report
Wednesday, April 7
8:13pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 1200blk N 6th
Thursday, April 8
1:40pm officers arrested Brent Rezabek, 36yrs, City, on an outstanding warrant
1:44pm officers responded to the 600blk Delaware for a non-injury accident
Friday, April 9
12:12pm officers arrested Roger Dukett, 25yrs, Leona, KS on an outstanding warrant
12:31pm officers arrested Sissy Wilson, 37yrs, of Atchison, KS on an outstanding warrant
Sunday, April 11
7:36pm officers completed an outside agency assist with a transport
