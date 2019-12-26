12/16/19 thru 12/22/19
Monday, Dec. 16
3:39pm — officers responded to the 300blk Utah for a non-injury accident
5:11pm — officers responded to the 900blk S. 1st for an injury accident
6:10pm — officers responded to 1st and Lodge Rd for a non-injury accident
11:18pm — officers took a non-injury accident report in the 1800blk of Oregon St.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
12:45pm — officers responded to a fire alarm in the 600blk of Redhawk
Thursday, Dec. 19
2:37am — officers worked an obstruction of official duty in the 700blk Hopi
Friday, Dec. 20
12:15pm — officers worked a non-injury accident in the area of 8th and Iowa.
Saturday, Dec. 21
1:13am — officers were dispatched to a domestic battery in the 200blk Iowa. Tauna F. Frederick, 28yrs. was arrested for Dom. Battery. Breanna R. Liberty, 24yrs. was arrested for Dom Battery.
7:56pm — officers responded to the 700blk Hopi for a theft report
