Hiawatha Police

Joey May

Mar 16, 2023

The following are reports taken from the incident log March 5-11 and does not include follow ups notations, misc. reports or paper serving.

Sunday, March 5
Alarm GNBank 6:25 a.m.
Alarm GNBank 8:01 a.m.
Disturbance Casey's south 1:25 p.m.
Road clocked 11th and Miami 2:11 p.m.
Traffic stop S. 2nd and Oregon 5:26 p.m.

Monday, March 6
Animal Call 6th and Oregon 2:27 p.m.
Theft 500 blk S. 7th 5:37 p.m.
Traffic stop 8th and Oregon 7:48 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7
Traffic stop HHS 7:56 a.m.
Recovered property 500 blk Cheyenne 8:39 a.m.
Medical Emergency 200 blk Kickapoo 4:17 p.m.
Welfare check Plaza Apts. 10:22 pm.

Wednesday, March 8
Burglary O'Reilly's 4:32 a.m.
Scam 700 blk Iowa 8:26 a.m.
Unlock vehicle 700 blk Delaware 6:53 p.m.

Thursday, March 9
Domestic disturbance 500 blk Miami 12:16 a.m.
Fire response 900 blk Iowa 2:21 a.m.
Criminal damage Plaza Apts. 3:15 p.m.
Exploitation of elderly 600 blk N. 4th 7:06 p.m.

Friday, March 10
Traffic stop 6th and Oregon 11:25 a.m.
Welfare check 400 blk Pawnee Av 1:44 p.m.
Unlock vehicle Casey's North 6:50 p.m.
Suspicious person/activity US73 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, March 11
Juvenile call Oregon and N. 10th 12:51 a.m.
Traffic stop Oregon and N. 10th 5:22 a.m.
Traffic stop Kickapoo and S. 1st 4:49 p.m.
Animal call 800 blk Delaware 7:01 p.m.
Nuisance Mohawk Ave. 7:02 p.m.
Traffic stop Iowa and S. Fourth 7:21 p.m.
Traffic stop Osage and S. 1st 8:07 p.m.
Traffic stop 1200 blk Oregon 10:07 p.m.
Traffic stop S. 12th and Pottawatomie 11:01 p.m
