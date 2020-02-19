02/03/20 thru 02/09/20
Monday, Feb. 3
10:15am officers responded to the 500blk S 7th for a criminal threat report
6:00pm officers responded to the 800blk Kickapoo for a criminal damage report
Tuesday, Feb. 4
11:42am officers responded to a Domestic Disturbance in the 700blk Iowa
6:30pm officers responded to a criminal damage to property in the 200blk Miami
Wednesday, Feb. 5
5:55am officers arrested Michael Fetty, 20yrs, City for DUI and Minor in Poss.
Thursday, Feb. 6
5:50pm officers responded to a theft in the 700blk Hopi.
Sunday, Feb. 9
12:26pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the 400blk N. 1st.
4:30pm officers responded to a theft in the 700blk Hopi dr.
6:18pm officers investigated a theft in the 200blk S 11th
